'Efforts on to provide direct benefits to farmers through departmental schemes in Jharkhand'

Ranchi: All the Farmer Producer Organizations working in the state of Jharkhand and women self-help groups formed by JSLPS are requested to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, organised by the Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation (Agriculture Division), Government of Jharkhand in each district headquarters of the state. District level workshops are being organised for progressive women farmers of FPOs and women self-help groups, an official said.

Information about various schemes run by the department can be obtained in the above mentioned workshops. Based on the information received from different districts, a total of 4,540 active women members will participate. It is the effort of the department that the farmers of women self-help groups formed by FPOs and JSLPS should receive direct benefits of departmental schemes and the effect of middlemen gets eliminated.

The department will list all the eligible women self-help groups formed by FPOs and JSLPS at the district level, which can be provided benefits of departmental schemes in the form of package schemes in the coming financial year. The meaning of the package scheme is that women farmers, whose grants for vegetable seeds, flower cultivation, mulching or poly houses will be provided from the Directorate of Horticulture, will compulsorily be given the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, run by the Directorate of Agriculture, in which the amount of the grant. is 90 and 80 percent. Similarly, women farmers who will be provided with agricultural machinery, will also be provided seeds for vegetable cultivation. Such departmental efforts will increase the income of such FPOs and women groups will be financially empowered. Simultaneously, an increase in productivity will also be achieved.

Nisha Oraon, Director Agriculture, said "Special initiatives are being taken by the department for the empowerment of women farmers, under which mapping of women oriented FPOs and SHGs with the schemes of Directorate of Agriculture and Horticulture is being done. In the financial year 2022-23, along with the benefits of schemes, hand holding and training will be done for the above mentioned, so that they can become

self-reliant."