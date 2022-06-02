'Efforts on to meet deadline for new Parl building'

New Delhi: With just five months left to meet the deadline, efforts are underway to make the new Parliament building functional by November this year as the construction work is continuing on a war footing, sources in the government said on Wednesday.

They said that work on interiors and other elements has started in the new building, adding that there is no plan yet to extend the October deadline considering the national importance of this project.

The government has maintained that the winter session of Parliament will be held in the new building that is being constructed under the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Generally, the winter session of Parliament takes place in November-December. The new building will have a triangular shape and the National Emblem will crown the new structure.

The sources indicated that some portion of the new Parliament building may be functional around November 26 -- Constitution Day, but said nothing has been finalised yet.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, also envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.