'Efforts on to make infiltration from Pak impossible'

Udhampur/Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) is taking steps to make infiltration of terrorists impossible besides tackling the challenge posed by the use of drones to smuggle weapons and narcotics from across the border, a senior BSF officer said on Saturday.

BSF Additional Director-General (Western Command) PV Rama Sastry said the force was fully alert to and capable of meeting the challenges on the border and had successfully thwarted all infiltration attempts this year. Sastry was speaking to reporters after witnessing the passing out parade of 43 recruits who joined the force at Subsidiary Training Centre in Udhampur.

Responding to a question on the threat of infiltration during the winter, the officer said all necessary measures were being taken to make sure that it was impossible for terrorists to infilitrate into India.

"All surveillance equipment was reviewed and enhanced and more equipment is being deployed within a month. Night domination strategies are also in place. Infiltration will be impossible (this winter)," Sastry said.

He added that there had been many infiltration attempts this year but each one was foiled. "(Several) infiltrators were shot dead, while many others were forced to flee by alert jawans," Sastry said, adding "the BSF is fully capable of dealing with the threat of infiltration and will ensure zero infiltration."