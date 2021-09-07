'ED's actions against Maha leaders bid to subdue state govt'

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed the Enforcement Directorate's actions against various Maharashtra leaders were an attempt to encroach on the state government's rights and discourage political opponents.



Notably, the ED is conducting a probe into separate money laundering cases against former state home minister and Anil Deshmukh, NCP leader EknathKhadse. The central agency last week also conducted raids at multiple premises in Maharashtra linked to Shiv Sena MP BhavanaGawali in connection with a money laundering case.

The NCP shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, "Never heard of so many ED's actions in Maharashtra in the past. One action is going on against Khadse, another against Anil Deshmukh, also against Bhawna Gawali. There is an attempt to encroach upon the state government's rights case and discourage the opponents by using these agencies as tools."

To a question on the ED's raids at premises linked to BhavanaGawali, Pawar said the issue is about educational institutions.

"When there are allegations against these kind of institutions, the complaints can be lodged before the charity commissioner. If not the charity commissioner, then there are state government agencies, but here directly the ED was involved," the former Union minister said.

Asked about the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave, Pawar said, "I have seen many events happening

where the (COVID-19 prevention) protocols are not being followed."

Pawar said since Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked political parties to immediately stop agitations, meetings and other events to avoid crowding, he will not attend programmes involving large gatherings

"I will only attend programmes organised indoors with a limited number of people," he said.