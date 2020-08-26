ED shares 'drugs-linked' info on Rhea with CBI and NCB

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has questioned his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, has referred some evidence to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau about her alleged links to banned drugs, a charge vehemently denied by her lawyer. The officials said the central probe agency stumbled upon certain data and these "prima facie" inputs have been shared with the two federal agencies but did not give any details of the nature of evidence referred to the agencies.

"Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in reply to the allegations. While the CBI is probing the death case of the 34-year-old actor, whose body was found hanging at his duplex flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, the NCB is the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Rhea, 28, has been grilled twice in this case by the ED and her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).