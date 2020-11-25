ED raids premises linked to Sena MLA in money laundering case against security firm

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others, official sources said.

His party called the raids a "political vendetta" and said the Maharashtra government or its leaders will not surrender to pressure from anyone.

Sources said the searches were being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 10 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and they were continuing till late evening.

CRPF personnel were seen assisting ED sleuths during the operation that was launched early morning.

"The searches are being conducted on the Tops group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians," an official source said.

The ED case has been filed after studying a Mumbai Police economic offences wing FIR filed against the promoters of the business group on charges of alleged irregularities in acquisition of some overseas assets in 2009 and the transactions of some trusts based abroad.

ED officials also questioned the MLA's elder son Vihang after they brought him to their office in Ballard Estate around 3 pm.

His statement is being recorded by the ED, sources said.

Sarnaik, 56, represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and is also a spokesperson for his party.

The legislator was in news when he wrote a letter seeking re-opening of an alleged abetment to suicide case of 2018 in which Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police recently.