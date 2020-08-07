ED raids multiple cities in IAF Pilatus jet money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided multiple premises in various cities in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the purchase of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2009, officials said.



They said the agency is covering at least 14 premises including a dozen in Delhi and one each in Gurgaon and Surat.

The central probe agency had filed a money laundering case to probe the deal and is carrying out the action to collect evidence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) , they said.

The case involves absconding arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, who is already facing separate ED and CBI probes for corruption and alleged possession of undeclared assets in the country and abroad.

The CBI had filed a criminal case in the Rs 2,895 crore Pilatus deal last year in June.

The CBI had booked Bhandari, unidentified officials of the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry and Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Limited in the case.

The Swiss company was one of the bidders for the contract floated in 2009.