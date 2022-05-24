ED raids in Jharkhand, Bihar in case linked to arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal
New Delhi/ Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at around seven locations in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with its money laundering probe involving arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others.
The action is being carried out under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.
Singhal, 44, was arrested by the ED early this month in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged embezzlement of MNREGA funds in Jharkhand's Khunti district and other financial irregularities.
The 2000 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was later suspended by the state government and she is currently in the custody of the federal probe agency.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Muslim side's plea seeking to reject Hindu...24 May 2022 10:13 AM GMT
Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested on corruption...24 May 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Cong president Sonia Gandhi forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for...24 May 2022 7:25 AM GMT
ED raids in Jharkhand, Bihar in case linked to arrested IAS officer...24 May 2022 7:21 AM GMT
Mentally challenged man's murder in MP: Accused posed as CBI officer;...24 May 2022 7:15 AM GMT