ED raids BSP MP Afzal Ansari in PMLA case against brother Mukhtar

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the official residence of BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi as part of multi-city raids being conducted in a money laundering investigation against his jailed brother and mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, official sources said.



The Ghazipur MP's government accommodation at Janpath in central Delhi has been covered during the raids which are being carried out along with a CRPF security escort.

Afzal Ansari, 69, is the elder brother of Mukhtar Ansari and he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in this case in May at its regional office in Prayagraj (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh.

The action is linked to some land and property deals of the brothers that are under the scanner of the agency.

The searches were conducted at about a dozen premises located in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (in Ghazipur district), Mau and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh apart from Delhi which are linked to Mukhtar Ansari, 59, and his alleged associates, they said.

Some documents have been recovered during the raids, officials added.