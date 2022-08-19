ED raids BSP MP Afzal Ansari in PMLA case against brother Mukhtar
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the official residence of BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi as part of multi-city raids being conducted in a money laundering investigation against his jailed brother and mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, official sources said.
The Ghazipur MP's government accommodation at Janpath in central Delhi has been covered during the raids which are being carried out along with a CRPF security escort.
Afzal Ansari, 69, is the elder brother of Mukhtar Ansari and he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in this case in May at its regional office in Prayagraj (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh.
The action is linked to some land and property deals of the brothers that are under the scanner of the agency.
The searches were conducted at about a dozen premises located in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (in Ghazipur district), Mau and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh apart from Delhi which are linked to Mukhtar Ansari, 59, and his alleged associates, they said.
Some documents have been recovered during the raids, officials added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Dolo tablet makers doled out freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors, SC...18 Aug 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar detained at Jodhpur airport, again18 Aug 2022 7:14 PM GMT
'India & China relationship going through extremely difficult phase'18 Aug 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Red alert in parts of Odisha due to possible formation of depression18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT
16-yr-old commits six robberies in 24 hrs in South Delhi18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT