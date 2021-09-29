ED questions Maha min Parab for 8 hours

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for nearly eight hours here on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case registered against former state minister Anil Deshmukh and others, an official said.

The ED had on Saturday issued summons for the second time to Parab, 56, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, asking him to appear before the central agency.

Accordingly, the Sena minister reached the ED office in the Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai around 11 am and was allowed to go at about 7 pm, the official said.

After coming out of the ED office, Parab told reporters he had given answers of all questions asked by officials of the financial investigation agency.

"I am responsible to the authority (probe agency) and not to any individual. Whatever the authority will ask me I will answer them," said Parab.

"As per summons issued to me by the ED, I appeared before them and answered all the questions which were asked to me", he said without providing further details.

There was heavy police deployment outside the ED office. Earlier in the day, Parab had said he was not aware why the ED has summoned him.

"I am still unaware for what purpose they have called me. I swear by my daughters and late Shiv Sena supremo (Balasaheb Thackeray) that I have not done anything wrong," the minister said.

The three-term Shiv Sena MLA was first summoned by the agency on August 31, but he declined to appear citing official engagements and had sought more time.