ED questions Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar, his brother

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday recorded the statement of Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother D K Suresh for over four hours in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said.

As he left the agency office at the APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, Shivakumar (60) told reporters he was asked "a lot of questions" about Young Indian (the company that owns National Herald), about his family members and institutions linked to him.

"I have not carried all those papers...I have agreed to send them (to ED authorities) over e-mail as soon as possible...," he said.

Earlier, while entering the ED office he had told mediapesons he was a "law-abiding citizen" and hence he was deposing before the agency despite not knowing why he was called for.

"I have respect for the law...I had requested for time (deferring the October 7 summons) but they said no you have to come. I have come today...let me see, let me hear them, let me answer whatever I know...," Shivakumar said.

The senior Congress leader who is walking with other leaders in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in his state Karnataka, left the march to appear before ED in Delhi.

Shivakumar had walked along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on Thursday during the yatra.

His brother and Congress MP from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat D K Suresh too deposed before the agency in the same case. He also told reporters that he will be submitting the required documents to the agency in the coming days.