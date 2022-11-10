ED issues fresh summons to J'khand CM for Nov 17

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said Wednesday.



Soren, 47, was initially summoned by the federal probe agency for November 3 but he did not depose citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

Official sources said the agency has now asked the CM to appear next week on November 17 at its regional office in state capital Ranchi for questioning and recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has arrested Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others – local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash – in this case.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

After the first summons was issued, Soren had dared the agency to arrest him.

"The ED has summoned me following a conspiracy. Come and arrest me if I have committed a crime instead of sending summonses for questioning.

"I am neither afraid nor worried. Rather I am emerging stronger. If people of Jharkhand wish, opponents will not find a place to hide," he had said.

The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

"The PMLA investigation revealed that Mishra, who enjoys a political clout, being the representative of the chief minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices.

"He exercises considerable control over the mining of stone chips and boulders as well as installation and operations of several crushers, set up across various mining sites in Sahibganj," the ED had alleged after filing a charge sheet in the case before a special court in Ranchi.