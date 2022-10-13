ED files chargesheet against journalist Rana Ayyub

New Delhi: The ED has filed a chargesheet against journalist Rana Ayyub under the anti-money laundering law, accusing her of "cheating" the public and utilising charity funds worth Rs 2.69 crore for creating her personal assets, and also violating the foreign contribution law.



The federal agency filed its prosecution complaint against Ayyub before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on October 12.

"Rana Ayyub launched three fundraiser charity campaigns on the 'Ketto platform' starting from April 2020 and collected funds totalling Rs 2,69,44,680," the ED said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Ketto is an online crowdfunding platform.

The campaigns, it said, were meant to raise funds for slum dwellers and farmers; relief work for Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra and help Ayyub and her team to help those impacted by COVID-19 in India.

The probe found that the funds raised on the online platforms were received in the accounts of Ayyub's father and sister and subsequently transferred to her personal accounts, the ED alleged.

"Ayyub utilised these funds to create a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakh for herself and also transferred Rs 50 lakh to a new bank account. Investigations found that only about Rs 29 lakh was used for relief work," it claimed.