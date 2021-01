ED files charge-sheet against Haryana firm, directors who duped 31L investors

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Saturday said a money laundering chargesheet has been filed against a Haryana-based company and its directors accused of cheating about 31 lakh investors by way of a Ponzi or fraud multi-level marketing scheme.

It said a prosecution complaint or chargesheet has been filed against Hisar-based Future Maker Lifecare Pvt Ltd and its two directors Radhe Shyam and Bansi Lal under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The chargesheet has been filed before a special PMLA court in Panchkula with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused persons and confiscation of attached assets to the tune of Rs 261.35 crore .

According to an ED statement Radhe Shyam and Bansi Lal, both residents of Haryana, floated companies in the name of Future Maker Life Care Pvt Ltd and FMLC Global marketing Pvt Ltd.

Through these companies they have duped innocent persons in guise of a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme that promoted various Ponzi schemes in many parts of the country, the Enforcement Directorate alleged in the statement issued here.

An MLM scheme works in a pyramidal structure where the persons at the top gain at the behest of the loss borne by the persons at the base of the pyramid.

The ED's money laundering case against the accused was filed after taking congnisance of multiple Haryana and Telangana police FIRs registered against the accused for cheating lakhs of investors .

The Haryana Police had slapped charges of cheating and conspiracy under various sections of the IPC and those under the prize chit and money circulation banning Act of 1978 read with Haryana protection of interest of deposits in Financial Establishment Act of 2013 against the accused, the central probe agency said.