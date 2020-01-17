ED filed charge sheet before Delhi court against ex BPSL CMD Singal in money laundering case
New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal and others in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.
The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj.
Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.
