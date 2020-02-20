ED attaches Rs 26L assets of Maoist leaders

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued orders to provisionally attach movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 26.06 lakh of Maoist leaders Abhijeet Yadav and Pintu Rana in money laundering cases it is probing based on over 120 FIRs and subsequent chargesheet filed by the Jharkhand Police for offences ranging from criminal conspiracy and murder and to collection of levy and extortion.



The attachment orders, issued under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 has been issued for six landed properties in Palamu district and available bank balance of Yadav, amounting to around Rs 16.49 lakh.

In a separate case, Rana's bank balance of around Rs 9.57 lakh was attached along with a tractor and connected trailer, one motorcycle and one

scooty.

The case against Yadav was taken up after taking cognisance of 55 FIRs and chargesheet filed by both the Jharkhand and Bihar Police and the case against Rana has been initiated after taking cognisance of 76 FIRs and chargesheet filed by the Jharkhand Police.

According to the ED, both the left extremists had invested the proceeds of their crimes in various movable and immovable assets, which were acquired in the name of their family members.

The financial probe agency had earlier attached assets worth around Rs 5.74 crore of other Maoist leaders in Bihar and Jharkhand, which include Sandeep Yadav, Pradumn Sharma, Musafir Sahni, Vinay Yadav and Vinod Kumar Ganju, officials here

said.