ED attaches assets of bizman in TN cheating case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 69.14 crore of a Tamil Nadu-based businessman as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged cheating case against him and his family.

A provisional order for attachment of properties of Dhanraj Kochar and his family has been issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case was filed on the basis of a scheduled offence registered earlier by the Chennai Police against the businessman on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy involving more than Rs 100 crore.