ED arrests Surat BJP leader in PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Surat-based BJP leader in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities and fudging of circulation figures of his two dailies published in Gujarati and English, the central probe agency said on Friday.

It said PVS Sarma, director of Sanket Media Pvt Ltd, was arrested on Thursday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case "related to cheating and forgery".

A court in Ahmedabad sent him to ED custody till December 2, it said. The agency said it booked Sarma, his media company and others after studying a Gujarat Police FIR that was filed against him by the Income-tax department.