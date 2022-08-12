'ED and CBI can set up offices at my residence'
Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said far from being afraid of ED and CBI, he was ready to let the agencies set up offices at his residence if this brought "shanti" (peace).
The RJD leader made the tongue-in-cheek reference to allegations of misuse of central agencies against political opponents of the BJP while chatting with journalists at his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi's house.
"If even this does not bring Shanti I cannot help it, he said.
The RJD leader served as deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.
"Since then I have matured, having served as leader of the opposition and steered the party campaign in last assembly elections when my father was not available", said the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu
Prasad.
