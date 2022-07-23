ECR conducts various events, programmes
hajipur: Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav's iconic week, which is being observed from July 18 to 23, many events are being organised. In continuation of the events under the Azadi ki Train (rail gaadi) & Stations initiative, the Eastern Central railway division organised events related to Patriotism on Friday. Under Azadi ki Rail Gadi and Stations initiative, a Unity Run was organised from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction via the European colony to the Division office.
In the Unity Run, Division's players, members of Scouts & Guides, and school students among others took part in large numbers. Meanwhile, a Tiranga Yatra was taken out on Patna junction followed by street plays.
