EC 'misinterpreting facts': TMC

Kolkata: Reverting back to the letter of complaint by the Trinamool Congress in connection with the attack on their party chairperson Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India has written back to the TMC terming the incident as unfortunate that needs to be probed with promptitude and dispatch.



The Commission however has reiterated that it is incorrect to suggest that the Commission has taken over the law and order in the state in the name of conducting elections as stated by TMC in their letter.

"Commission does not appropriate or take over day to day governance of any state including West Bengal which keeps on functioning as or shall as per extant of Rules of Business and distribution of work normally approved by the Honourable Chief Minister in a state. It looks undignified even to respond to allegations of all this being done at the behest of a particular political party etc," the letter reads.

The letter by ECI secretary Rakesh Kumar further states that the DGP's removal was the outcome of recommendations given by two Special Observers who are presently camping in the state.

The Commission is awaiting reports from the Chief Secretary and the two observers and stated that till such reports are available no conclusion can be drawn that the removal of DG Virendra is linked with the incident as alleged by TMC.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Saugata Roy reacting to the Commission reply said: "We do not agree with the EC, they are misinterpreting the facts, the law and order now rests entirely with the Commission.