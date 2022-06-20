EC decides to delete 111 'non-existent' parties from register

New Delhi: The Election Commission decided on Monday to delete from its register 111 political parties that were found to be "non-existent" during a verification exercise aimed at cleaning up the system.



According to the poll panel, its action came after chief electoral officers (CEOs) of states had reported that these "registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP)" either have been found to be "non-existent" on verification or the letters issued by authorities to verify their addresses and communication details had been returned as undelivered by the postal department.

Subsequently, the EC decided to withdraw various benefits accorded to these parties under the Symbols Order (1968), including allocation of common election symbol.

In a statement, the poll panel said any RUPP aggrieved by the decision can approach the CEO concerned within 30 days along with all evidence of existence, year-wise annual audited accounts, contribution report, expenditure report and updated list of office-bearers.

Earlier this month, the EC had deleted from its register 87 non-existent political parties.

Sources in the poll panel shared specific details of various parties that have flouted laws and rules on disclosure of funds and donations. These details are in public domain and are available on the websites of state chief electoral officers.

The EC said a reference has also been sent to the Department of Revenue for necessary legal and criminal actions against three such parties involved in serious financial impropriety.

A list of RUPPs that have not submitted their contribution reports in FY 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 has been shared with the Revenue Department for taking all consequential action as per Representation of the People Act read with the relevant provisions of the IT Act 1961, it said.

Another list of 66 RUPPs which have claimed income tax exemption without submitting contribution reports as mandated under law has also been shared with the Revenue Department.

There are nearly 2,800 registered unrecognised political parties in India.

The poll panel had been pushing the government to allow it to de-register political parties. On multiple occasions, it has written to the Law Ministry to amend the election law to give it the power to de-register so that it can deter the parties that indulge in financial and other irregularities.