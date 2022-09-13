'Easy to use, more effective and cheap, nasal Covid vax can be gamechanger'

New Delhi: Holding out the promise of preventing even mild infections and blocking transmission, mucosal vaccines may well be a gamechanger for the Covid pandemic, say scientists as Indians gear up for the world's first intranasal preventive.



A nasal, non-invasive and cheaper alternative to injectable vaccines could be just what is needed in a world battling a waning and waxing Covid wave with new variants throwing up challenges at every step, the experts said.

Earlier this month, Bharat Biotech announced that its iNCOVACC (BBV154),the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for restricted use in emergencies for those 18 and older. The vaccine is yet to be marketed.

By prompting an immune response where the virus first enters the body, researchers believe mucosal vaccines may prevent even mild cases of illness and block transmission to other people, something current COVID-19 shots are unable to do.

This pandemic has been dragging on because new variants continue to emerge that are capable of causing a lot of infections and transmission among people who were already vaccinated, said David T. Curiel, a professor at Washington University.

"A nasal vaccine may be what we need to finally break the cycle of transmission," Curiel said in a statement.

Immunologist Vineeta Bal agreed, explaining that intranasal vaccines are supposed to produce antibodies locally, i.e. in the upper respiratory passage, the entry point for SARS-CoV2.

Because of their presence, the virus is supposed to be 'neutralised' immediately after entry without letting it gain foothold by entry in the cells and reproducing. "This means early clearance of the virus from the body before its spread to lungs and other organs is a distinct possibility and an advantage over other intramuscular injectable vaccines," Bal, from Pune's Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), said.

"Because the infection is 'nipped in the bud' so to say, viral replication inside the host body is less," she explained.

India is not the only country to have approved a mucosal COVID-19 vaccine. China did too. However, while China's mucosal vaccine is inhaled through the nose and mouth, India's intranasal coronavirus vaccine is administered as drops in the nose. Bharat Biotech has said its BBV154 vaccine is proven to be safe and generated an immune response in clinical trials on about 4,000 volunteers.

Mucosal vaccines target thin membranes that line the nose, mouth and lungs. They are administered by contact with linings of the body's barrier organs through drops, sprays, or swallowed capsules.

BBV154 is made from adenovirus, a relative in the family of cold viruses that expresses the spike protein found in SARS-CoV-2, which the virus uses to enter and infect the cells.

Another plus point for a nasal vaccine is cost factor. Though the pricing for Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is still unclear, it will be considerably cheaper than the injectable ones.