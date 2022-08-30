Eastern Railway opened Khelo India senior women's volleyball league

Kolkata: Eastern Railway Sports Association (ERSA) is organised Senior Women Volleyball league at its Indoor stadium at James Long Sarani, Behala, Kolkata from August 29 to September 2. It is jointly hosted by Railways Sports Promotion Board and Sports Authority of India under the aegis of "KHELO INDIA KHELO".

Arun Arora , General Manager of Eastern Railway opened the event on Monday on the auspicious occasion of National Sports Day celebration by ERSA. The objective of the volleyball league is to increase participation of women in sports and to ensure more exposure to women athletes to competition.

This is the first ever Khelo India Senior Women's Volleyball League of India wherein altogether 7 teams of National level are participating.