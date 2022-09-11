East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation holds drawing and painting competition

Hajipur: A drawing and painting competition was organised by East Central Railway (ECR) Mahila Kanyadan Sangathan Hajipur on September 11 at the Hajipur Center and Patna Center. This competition was organised for the children of railway employees and children from 6-9 years, 9-12 years and 12-15 years took part in the competition. On this occasion, the President of East Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation Bharti Sharma, Secretary Seema Goyal and other members encouraged the children.