East Central Railway holds 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
hajipur: To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to show respect to the national flag, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being run from August 13 to August 15 in
every home.
In this direction, the East Central railway is organising the Har Ghar Tiranga programme with full grandeur.
Under this programme, from August 13 to 15, the East Central Railway headquarters and Sonpur, Samastipur, Danapur, Dhanbad, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay mandal as well as about 80,0000 officers and employees working in other offices are enthusiastically coming to their homes to honour the national flag.
This campaign will further strengthen our association with the national flag. The aim of this campaign is to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in the minds of people and to make Amirt Mahotsav a mass participation programme.
