Ease of governance for Naxal-affected districts in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Villagers in severely Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh are now getting easy access to basic facilities such Aadhar card, ration card, pension registration etc. at one kiosk.



As part of an initiative, the district administration is providing all basic facilities to the villagers at one place through convenience camps in remote villages. Through this facility, villagers have been facilitated to take benefits of Aadhar card, ration card, Ayushman card, pension registration etc.

The district administration has organized a three-day camp, beginning today in Sarkeguda village to facilitate the villagers of nearby villages including Silger to make Aadhar cards etc. To ensure that the villagers do not face any problem in traveling to the camp site, complete arrangements have been made by the administration for the arrangement of vehicles as well as food etc.

In the past, a camp was organized in village Kankerlanka to make Aadhar card, Ayushman card and ration card of the villagers. Along with the susceptible Minpa, a large number of nearby villagers reached this camp. Villagers of Minpa, Almagunda, Dabbakonta, Duled, Chintagufa participated in the camp for making destitute pension, Aadhar card, Ayushman card, ration card etc.

Through this camp 900 Aadhar cards, 568 ration cards and 570 Ayushman cards were made. Along with this, 138 eligible beneficiaries were registered for pension payment.

Facilitation camps will soon be set up in other Naxal affected areas

The villagers of village Minpa and Silger had informed the administration about their problems. For the speedy resolution of this, facility camps are being set up in these areas. In the coming days, camps will also be organized in other villages, so that more and more rural people of the district can easily get Aadhar card, Ayushman card, ration card etc. and can take advantage of various government schemes.