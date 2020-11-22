Ease of doing business: Haryana CM Khattar tightens noose around babus

CHANDIGARH: After Haryana's dismal ranking in Ease of Doing Business (EODB), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leaving nothing unturned to score better in the future. He has directed all departments to ramp up their efforts and ensure 100 per cent implementation of the State Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP-2020) at the end of November this year. "Chief Minister Khattar is not happy with the pace with which works are being done. The November 30 deadline to complete the entire exercise may not be possible," said the sources, privy to the development.



The departments which are under the scanner of Chief Minister Khattar are Revenue and Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies, Health and Family Welfare Department, Science and Technology Department, Excise and Taxation, Industries and Commerce, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, School Education, and Development and Panchayats. It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Khattar had recently held a meeting with the heads of these departments through video conferencing.

The BRAP carries 301 points out of which 209 points have so far been implemented by the concerned departments whereas 70 points are under implementation. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India, decides the EODB rankings on the basis of the state's BRAP and its implementation.

The Chief Minister has directed the departments concerned to ensure proper coordination and make sure that all services are rendered online within the stipulated time. The issues pertaining to various departments which were taken up in the meeting included services related to Home Department, digitization and publishing online land transaction deeds for 20 years, integration of property registration with utilities like electricity and water, online single window clearance for movie shooting license, timelines notification under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014.

The Government of India would conduct a user feedback exercise through telephonic interview, WhatsApp, SMS, e-mail based link in May 2021. For this, a complete database of users for the period between November 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 would be shared with the Government of India by April 30, 2021 for evaluation of the States' effort and ranking on the Ease of Doing Business.