EAM Jaishankar to visit Russia on November 7

New Delhi: Economic cooperation between India and Russia in various domains is set to figure prominently during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Moscow next week which is taking place amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said Jaishankar will visit Russia on November 7 and 8 and hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.

Russia announced Jaishankar's visit last week.

"The external affairs minister will meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He said issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation will figure in the talks.

"The external affairs minister will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC)," Bagchi said.