EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Afghan foreign minister

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with a focus on the peace process in Afghanistan, which is making efforts to build regional and international consensus on the peace talks. Key issues, including strengthening security cooperation, regional connectivity and trade and investments were also discussed during the meeting.

"Welcomed FM M Haneef Atmar of Afghanistan. Detailed conversation on the peace process. Also exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and development partnership," Jaishankar tweeted. EAM Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Jaishankar reiterated India's long-term commitment towards making Afghanistan a united, peaceful and prosperous constitutional democracy respecting the will of its people.

"Taking India-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership forward. EAM Dr S Jaishankar warmly welcomed M Haneef Atmar. Issues of bilateral & regional interest including development cooperation, trade & investment, regional connectivity, security cooperation and peace process were discussed," Bagchi tweeted.