EAM discusses national security challenges with Philippines Mins

Manila: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held productive discussions with his Philippines counterpart Teodoro L Locsin and defence minister Delfin Lorenzana during which they covered a range of issues dealing with mutual national security and development aspirations. Jaishankar's three-day maiden visit to the Philippines comes over two weeks after the key Southeast Asian country signed a USD 375 million deal with India to buy three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile.

"Held productive discussions with FM @teddyboylocsin of Philippines. We are entering a new phase of our partnership. Its basis is the mutuality of national security and development aspirations. Our conversation covered a range of issues dealing with both, Jaishankar tweeted.

"Expect to take forward a shared agenda through sustained engagement. Thank you @teddyboylocsin for a warm welcome and generous hospitality, he said in another tweet after the wide-ranging talks.

Later in the day, Jaishankar met Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana and had a "good discussion" on national security challenges and expanding defence cooperation.

"Nice to meet Defense Minister @del_lorenzana of Philippines. A good discussion on national security challenges and expanding defense cooperation," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Finance Minister Carlos Dominguez III and Agriculture Minister William Dar.

"A warm conversation on economic recovery and development cooperation with Finance Minister @SecSonnySays and Agriculture Minister @DarAgriculture of the Philippines," Jaishankar tweeted. "Appreciate their long association with India and their enthusiasm for strengthening our partnership," he said.