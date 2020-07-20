E-concerts a boon for musicians in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The Queen of the Hills takes her music very seriously. Pandemics and lockdowns have not been able to dilute this. Rather the "new normal" has music thriving in the Hills, courtesy e-concerts and e-shows.



Owing to the pandemic and the lockdown, the Hill musicians were finding it difficult to sustain both music and their livelihoods.

"Not many were giving a thought to the loss of livelihood of musicians. There had to be a way out. We just could not give up our music. Darjeeling being both resilient and tech-savvy, online was the best bet," stated Birju Choudhuri, drummer and member of Park Studio.

Soon e-concerts emerged on the scene. "They were an instant hit. Both music was being promoted as well as musicians being supported. Such has been the success that four to five new bands are soon coming up," added Deep Arora of Park Studio.

The Park Studio has organized and hosted more than 15 e-concerts since lockdown. "The option of monetary contribution online is available for anyone willing to support the bands. Though it is not mandatory. The response has been great. There are contributors from all over the country and abroad," added Choudhury.

Since live music had to be stopped with the lockdown, Buzz, the pub run by iconic Glenary's hosts e-concerts every weekend. "Penny Trait a band made Rs 35,000 in the first-ever e-concert in Darjeeling. It is more than the bands make during gigs," stated Pragya Lama of Angel Production. Many of the e-concerts are also being done for charity.

"Recently we had a charity concert hosted by Park Studio. We managed to raise some funds and contributed Rs 26,000 to Edith Wilkins Street Children Trust. We have to support each other in this hour of grave distress," stated Hemraj Chettri of Penny Trait.

"It's great to hear that there are musicians in Darjeeling who are trying to do online concerts during this dark phase. My best wishes to all those folks for keeping the tradition of live music alive in Darjeeling," said Anjan Dutta, talking to Millennium Post. The singer and composer had done his schooling in Darjeeling.