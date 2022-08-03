E-auction for commercial income & non fare revenue contract in East Central Rly

hajipur: The Railway Ministry is promoting the new process of e-auction instead of the old process of tender to speed up commercial income and non-fare revenue contract from various sources. Under this process, parcel leasing, parking, pay and use are being promoted. Work has been selected for toilet, advertisement and ATM installation in the station, the allotment of which has been started with the new process of e-auction.

Initially, as a pilot project by the Ministry of Railways, this scheme was started in 11 divisions of Indian Railways in April 2022 and based on the experience of those divisions, this scheme was directed to be started from June 2022. The new process is flexible and fast to tender. To participate in the process of e-auction, the person or firm interested in participating in the process of e-auction has to be registered on the website of IREPS. To go, the registration fee is ten thousand rupees only.