E-auction for commercial income & non fare revenue contract in East Central Rly
hajipur: The Railway Ministry is promoting the new process of e-auction instead of the old process of tender to speed up commercial income and non-fare revenue contract from various sources. Under this process, parcel leasing, parking, pay and use are being promoted. Work has been selected for toilet, advertisement and ATM installation in the station, the allotment of which has been started with the new process of e-auction.
Initially, as a pilot project by the Ministry of Railways, this scheme was started in 11 divisions of Indian Railways in April 2022 and based on the experience of those divisions, this scheme was directed to be started from June 2022. The new process is flexible and fast to tender. To participate in the process of e-auction, the person or firm interested in participating in the process of e-auction has to be registered on the website of IREPS. To go, the registration fee is ten thousand rupees only.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bengal records about 883 new Covid cases in past 24 hours2 Aug 2022 6:40 PM GMT
Two state-run hospitals accused of denying admission to heart patient2 Aug 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Cyber crime alert: Cops share screenshots of messages sent by frauds2 Aug 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Workshop on Baul music inaugurated2 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT
Monkeypox: Health dept to hold workshops to sensitise docs2 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT