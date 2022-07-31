During pandemic, India proved its mettle to world: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Acknowledging the emphatic role of healthcare professionals in manning Covid-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that when the world doubted India's ability to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's professionals rose to the occasion and stakeholders came together to showcase the tradition of "service before self" in action.



"We followed the lockdown protocols and health advisories to the best of our abilities. This allowed us to become the first country to tread back on the path of positive growth trajectory in the following year," he said.

While presiding over the fourth Foundation Day-cum-Convocation Day of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the minister said, "The youth play a crucial role in taking India forward."

Mandaviya also congratulated all the graduating students and award winners and thanked the parents and faculty members for motivating and guiding their wards to invest in their education and training.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have created India's health vision for the next 25 years.

"This vision would not only bring immense opportunities for our medical professionals but will also allow all our nation builders to serve our citizens in a better way." "He threw light on the two crucial components — 'Heal in India' where several consultations were done with stakeholders across the country for identifying avenues to improve in the health sector," he said.

Second aspect is of 'Heal for India' where opportunities are being identified for harnessing our expertise in healthcare to be used not just for our citizens but for the world, thus reiterating the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the minister said.

Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic was an inflexion point for the country in all aspects, Mandaviya said that the country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system.

The aim remains to ensure 'health for all' to even the remotest area of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems, he said.