Dumb teen raped, both eyes damaged in Madhubani

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, it has come to the notice that both the eyes of a dump girl was damaged after the alleged rape in Bihar's Madhubani district. As per sources, the condition of the 17-year-old girl is critical as rapists have pressed wooden stick into the girl's eyes so that the rape victim couldn't identify them.



The victim has been referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital after being treated at Madhubani district hospital.

The rape victim is dumb and the incident took place when the girl, who is preparing Bihar board examination, had gone to fields for grazing cattle on Tuesday noon near Harlakhi village. The accused fled from the scene leaving the girl bleeding profusely.

As per Dr Ajit Kumar Singh, who treated the victim at PHC Umgaon, the condition of the victim is critical. It appears that one of her eyes completely damaged while another faced serious injuries, he said.

Harlakhi police station SHO Prem Lal Paswan said that one of the suspects identified as Lakshmi Mukhia has been detained for interrogation.