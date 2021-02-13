Duare Sarkar: State brings over 11L farmers under Krishak Bandhu scheme

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has brought 11.65 lakh farmers under Krishak Bandhu scheme only through Duare Sarkar camps.



Before the Duare Sarkar camps had initiated almost 50 lakh farmers were brought under the scheme. With the biggest outreach drive and enrolment against self declaration, another 11.65 lakh farmers have applied for the same.

Assistant director of agriculture of respective blocks have disposed of most of the applications till the last date of Duare Sarkar camps on

February 8.

Now steps have been taken for disbursement of assistance under the scheme for Rabi 2020-21 to the remaining eligible beneficiaries as on February 12 utilising the balance fund for this purpose lying with the West Bengal State Cooperative Bank.