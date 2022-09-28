Drugs smuggling has increased in 'quantum' post-US exit from Afghanistan: Navy official

Mumbai: Smuggling of narcotics has increased in "quantum and size" post the withdrawal of United States troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, especially in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a top Indian Navy official said on Tuesday.



Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, said China's footprint in the maritime domain of IOR has grown manifold over the last decade, with increasing presence of its warships, research and fishing vessels apart from merchant ships.

He termed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started on February 24, as a "landmark" event which has already started shaping a shift in global geo-politics and world economy.

He also pointed out to the extensive fishing by large fishing trawlers belonging to "extra regional countries", especially China, operating in the North Arabian Sea.

Although not in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the "detrimental effect" of extensive fishing on the downstream fish catch merits coordinated action by all coastal nations, Vice Admiral Singh said.

"Narcotics trade has increased in quantum and size post the US withdrawal (from Afghanistan). Much of the narcotics are coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran," he said.