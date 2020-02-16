Drug trail probe: Punjab Police claims Pak link

Chandigarh: Police here on Sunday claimed that the two criminals held in connection with a drug trail exposed after the arrest of dreaded gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Budha, had links with the big fish in Pakistan.

Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, and Gurvinder Singh (Pehalwan) were arrested three days ago with Pakistani sim cards in a joint operation of the organised crime control unit and the SAS Nagar police, a Punjab Police spokesperson said.

Both belong to Kot Dharam Chand Kalan village in Tarn Taran district.

Wanted gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Budha, was deported from Armenia and arrested when he landed at the Delhi airport in November 2019.

Investigations so far have revealed that Jagga and Pehalwan, who had been absconding since 2014-15, had received a large quantity of heroin and fake Indian currency from Pakistan through various routes.

They were wanted by the Directorate Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Rajasthan Police and the Punjab Police for receiving huge consignments of heroin from Pakistan, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Both Jagga and Pehalwan had evaded arrested for the past five years by operating as transporters on the route from New Delhi to Madhya Pradesh.

They had set up their own empire with the drug money and had purchased a house at Makhu district in Ferozepur, along with five new trucks from New Delhi.

They had also purchased about four acres of agricultural land at Kot Dharam Chand Kalan village, he said.

Investigations have revealed huge money transactions in their bank accounts, said the spokesperson.

He said the accused received drug money from Pakistan dealers through hawala.

Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, was involved in the cross-border smuggling of heroin since 2008, when he first started using Pakistan sim cards.

Jagga received the drug consignments from Jecka Pehalwan and Abad Ali, both Pakistanis, in Rajetal and Mahawa villages near the Attari border by using Pakistan sim cards, which were functional in the region.

He also used to procure drug consignment from Bodi Lamma, a resident of Pakistan, near the Fazilka-Ferozepur border, the spokesperson said.