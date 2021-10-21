Drug conspiracy against govt: AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said certain political elements were trying to brand the youth of the state as drug addicts, referring to allegations that it had become home for ganja cultivation, even as the opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu demanded President's rule.



Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at Vijayawada, he said crime is taking new forms of late, with political parties trying to stall welfare activities, using swear words and becoming anti-social, according to an official release.

He said the parties are trying to create unrest in the state by destroying idols, burning chariots in temples and added that they are creating a rift among castes and religions. He flayed a section of the media, which is unable to digest the popularity of the government, for doling out lies and distortions.

He said they have gone to the extent of using vulgar words against the Chief Minister who is a constitutional head and questioned if it is correct to use such words. "The Chief Minister said they are trying to brand the youth of Andhra Pradesh as drug addicts and it is the most serious crime. He said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Andhra Pradesh DGP, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner have clarified that Andhra Pradesh has no links with drug cases and yet some vested interests are publicizing only to conspire against the state government," the release said quoting the CM.

Reddy exhorted the police to maintain law and order without any compromise and protect women, children and the aged at all times. agencies