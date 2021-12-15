Drug abuse: 100 arrested after raids in Haryana

Chandigarh: A special drive was launched by the police against drug abuse across the state from 5 am on Tuesday in accordance as per orders from Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij in which 100 people were arrested and 98 FIRs were registered under NDPS Act.



Vij gave this information while talking to media persons here.

He said that according to the reports received from different districts, 3315 police personnel of 442 teams raided 1169 places in this campaign. During these raids, 3.515 kg opium, 20.034 g smack, 117.85 g heroin, 13.911 kg poppy husk, 35.590 kg ganja and 20 injections were seized.

He said that this campaign was launched to eradicate drug addiction from the state. The roadmap for this campaign was prepared in the recently held department meeting and on Tuesday this campaign was carried out by the police. He said that such campaigns would continue in the future as well and if needed, stricter steps would also be taken.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Health Department Rajeev Arora was also present on the occasion.