Dropping Shailaja a 'political and organisational' decision: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the heightened social media campaign to induct K K Shailaja into the new cabinet, the CPI(M) on Wednesday said the dropping of the popular health minister was a "political and organisational" decision of the party and there would not be any re-look into it.

CPI(M) state acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said the leadership had already explained the decision taken by the party in this regard.

Asked about the trending campaigns on the social media platforms to bring back 'Shailaja Teacher', as she is fondly being called, Vijayaraghavan said it did not come to his notice.

As far as the Communist party is concerned, politics and organisation were equally important and the present decision was in accordance with it, he said. "The party has to take into account its political and organisational interests. As a ruling party, it has to give due consideration to protect the interest of the state also.

So, the party arrives at such decisions after serious contemplation," he told reporters here.

As far as the CPI(M) is considered, it has the responsibility to guide the new government in a better way, the Left leader said adding that the exemplary performance of the new government is its top priority.

Pinarayi Vijayan was on Tuesday elected its Parliamentary Party Leader for a second term as Chief Minister but the omission of Shailaja from the new cabinet has sparked a debate.

Hailed as "rockstar health minister" by the global media for her able leadership, effective crisis management and mature intervention in arresting the first wave of Covid-19 in the state, Shailaja's non-inclusion raised many eyebrows cutting across party lines.