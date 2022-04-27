Drive underway to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places in UP

Lucknow: Over 6,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and volume of other 30,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

A statewide drive is being undertaken to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

He added that loudspeakers are being removed from all religious places without any discrimination. Under this exercise, a total of 6,031 loudspeakers were removed and volume of 29,674 loudspeakers was set within permissible limits till Wednesday afternoon, Kumar said. Explaining further about the action, he said, "The loudspeakers which are being removed are unauthorised.

Those loudspeakers which have been placed without taking due permission from the district administration or the ones which are placed in excess of the permitted numbers are categorised as unauthorised, he added.

He said, Orders of the high court regarding loudspeakers are also being considered during the exercise."

The action followed after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a review meeting on law and order with senior officials here last week, said people have the freedom to perform their religious practices according to their faith.