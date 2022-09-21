DRI seizes foreign-origin gold worth over Rs 33 crore

New Delhi:The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 394 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 kg and valued at an estimated Rs. 33.40 crores which was being smuggled from neighbouring Northeastern countries, it officially informed on Wednesday.



"DRI foils attempts of gold smuggling and seizes 65.46 kgs of gold in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi in one of the biggest seizures of Smuggled Gold in recent past. Continuing the streak of significant seizures, in a major swoop down, it has seized 394 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 kg and valued at Rs 33.40 Crore (approx.) which were being smuggled from neighbouring northeastern countries," the official statement added.

The agency also stated that specific intelligence indicated that a syndicate is actively planning to smuggle foreign-origin gold from Mizoram and use domestic courier consignment of supply chain and logistic company.

In order to prohibit the contraband, the "Op Gold Rush" was launched by DRI and a particular consignment declared to contain 'Personal Goods' destined for Mumbai was intercepted. On Monday examination of the consignment at Bhiwandi of Maharashtra led to the recovery and seizure of 120 pieces of foreign-origin gold biscuits weighing approximately 19.93 Kg and valued at about Rs. 10.18 crore. Further analysis and investigation revealed that 2 other such consignments, sent by the same consignor from the same location to the same consignee, destined to Mumbai and in transit, were despatched through the same logistics company. The location of the consignments was traced.

The second consignment was located and intercepted in Bihar. Upon examination at the Warehouse of the logistics company, it led to recovery of 172 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 28.57 kgs and valued at about Rs.14.50 crore. Similarly, the third consignment was intercepted and examined at the Delhi hub of the logistics company which led to recovery and seizure of 102 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 16.96kg and valued at about Rs. 8.69 crore.

These series of detections have helped unearth unknown modus operandi of smuggling foreign-origin gold into India from the Northeastern part of the country and through domestic courier routes of logistics companies.

"Such detections strengthen DRI's ability to detect and combat unique and sophisticated methods of smuggling," the official statement mentioned.