DRI seizes 62 kgs heroin worth Rs 434 cr at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Revenue Intelligence officers have seized 62 kgs of heroin worth Rs 434 crore at the IGI Airport air cargo complex — one of the biggest such seizures till date, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

In an operation, code-named 'Black & White', the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 55 kgs of heroin from an imported cargo consignment, which was declared to contain 'trolley bags'.

The offending cargo, originating from Entebbe in Uganda, had arrived at the Air Cargo Complex, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi via Dubai. Swift follow up operations in two states -- Punjab and Haryana -- led to recovery of yet another 7 kgs of the drug and Rs 50 lakh in cash.

The value of the 62 kgs seized heroin is estimated at Rs 434 crore in the illicit market.

"Continuing its crackdown on the trafficking in narcotic drugs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed yet another novel modus operandi and affected seizure of 62 kg Heroin on May 10 after interdicting an air cargo consignment. This is one of the biggest seizures of Heroin till date through courier/ cargo/ air passenger modes in India," the ministry said.