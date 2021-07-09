DRDO allows BHL to make 2-DG drug

New Delhi: Gearing up for the preparations to tackle the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has allowed Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL) to manufacture 2-DG drug which is used in control and treatment of deadly virus.

As per a statement released by Bajaj Healthcare, it has been claimed that the pharma major has received a licence from DRDO to manufacture and market of "2-Deoxy-D-Glucose" (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Notably, the 2-DG is developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy' Laboratories.

The BHL, which has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by producing medicines like favipiravir, ivermectin, posoconazole, etc at a very affordable price, would also ensure the marketing of 2 DG at a competitive price, it said.

Commenting on the development, BHL's joint MD Anil Jain, said, "It's a proud moment for us and we hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-DG will offer patients much-needed and timely therapy option as most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from the use of 2-DG."