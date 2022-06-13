Draft policy aims at promoting Atmanirbhar, Ayush in disability sector
New Delhi: Promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat in the disability sector, bringing out a dynamic database to provide information on a real-time basis and better engagement of Ayush research and care to address this sector are among the salient features of the draft National Policy for Persons with Disabilities.
The Dept of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited comments on the draft policy from stakeholders by July 9.
"Efforts will be made to fully indigenise high-end prosthesis i.e. Below knee and above knee with local procurement of input raw material," the draft read.
The policy also aims to modernise Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India with advanced contemporary equipment. This will not only increase its production capacity but will also enable it to produce better quality aids and assistive devices, thus obviating the need for importing them, policy said.
It also said that a targeted mission should be launched to ensure that people with disabilities (PwDs) get accessible and affordable health services.
"The National Health Programme should include disability as an important component and health infrastructure should be strengthened upto PHC/CHC/Health and Wellness Centres so as to enable these healthcare institutions at sub district/block/village level to cater to the health and rehabilitation needs of PwDs" it said.
MBBS and other medical courses should include a module on disability that can be developed in consultation with rehabilitation professionals and PwDs. And the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana should be aligned with the objective of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the draft policy stated.
It also called for a dynamic database which can provide information on a real-time basis, be it the extent of problem, level of outreach of government programmes and schemes,etc.
