Dr S Bharathidasan takes charge as spl secy to C'garh CM

Raipur: Dr. S. Bharathidasan on Monday assumed charge as Commissioner-cum-Director of Public Relations and Chief Executive Officer of Chhattisgarh Samvad in Nava Raipur. Prior to this, he also took charge as Special Secretary to Chief Minister, Special Secretary Agriculture Department (Independent charge of Horticulture, Fisheries, Dairy, Gauthan), Nodal Officer Narwa, Garwa, Ghurwa, Bari and Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Yojana in Mahanadi Bhawan Mantralaya.

Dr. S. Bharathidasan, 2006 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, has previously served as the Collector of Surajpur, Janjgir-Champa and Raipur districts. He efficiently discharged his responsibilities while holding important posts like Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department, Managing Director Markfed and Additional Chief Electoral Officer Chhattisgarh.

Dr. S. Bharathidasan held a meeting with the officials of Public Relations Department and Chhattisgarh Samvad and got acquainted with the departmental activities.

On this occasion, Joint Secretary of Public Relations Department & Additional Chief Executive Officer Chhattisgarh Samvad Umesh Mishra, Additional Director Public Relations J L Dariyo, Jamuna Sandia and Umesh Mishra, Joint Director Sanjeev Tiwari, Alok Dev, Santosh Maurya along with other senior officers and employees were present.