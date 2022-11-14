Doubling of railway line sanctioned to enhance traffic mobility in N-E

Maligaon: In a major step forward in enhancing the rail connectivity in NF Railway, the doubling of rail line between Katihar – Kumedpur and Katihar – Mukuria have been sanctioned and adequate funds have been allocated for its speedy execution. The doubling of these lines was included in the union budget 2020-21. Rs. 942.64 crore has been sanctioned for this doubling project of 64.14 km stretch. The stretch from Katihar – Kumedpur is of 29.53 km and Katihar – Mukuria is of 34.61 km.



Under 'Act Northeast Policy', Government of India has been investing hugely in the infrastructure sector including agriculture which will bound to increase the transportations need, traffic load is likely to increase very significantly on this route.