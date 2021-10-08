'Double engine' of devp will take U'khand to new heights: Modi

Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a pitch for people's support to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, saying his government has been extending all help to the new team in the state and the double engine of development will take the hilly region to new heights.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, established under the PM CARES fund, across 35 states and union territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh, he also said that only a few states had AIIMS till six to seven years back but work is now on to take India's foremost medical college and hospital to every state. It is also the goal of the government that there must be at least one medical college in every district of the country, he said.

Modi told people of Uttarakhand that this is the right time to think of where the state will be heading when it completes 25 years in the near future and to get together to work in that direction.

Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai (This is the time, this is the right time), he said, adding that the shared efforts of the Centre and the state government are a big basis for realising the dreams of people and cited a number of development measures undertaken in Uttarakhand, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

The state will be facing assembly polls early next year along with four other states. The ruling BJP will face the challenge from the opposition Congress in its bid to retain power. The party had recently changed two chief ministers in the state in a short span

of time.