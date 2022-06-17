Double bonanza to youths from Haryana government

chandigarh: Haryana government gave a double bonanza to the youth of the state on Friday. While the government has declared the result of the Haryana Police Constable (Male), now the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the advertisement of CET i.e. Common Eligibility Test. The happiness of the youth has doubled due to this decision of the government.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has congratulated all the talented youth selected on the basis of their merit in Haryana Police Constable Recruitment and extended best wishes for a bright future and reiterated that the government is committed to completing the recruitment process in a transparent and honest manner.

He said that the government has taken all necessary steps to make the recruitments in a fair and timely manner. Soon the recruitment process of the advertised posts will be completed. Apart from this, the youth will get many job opportunities in the coming time.

An official spokesperson said that the youth who are willing to appear in the Common Eligibility Test in August 2022 can apply on the portal till July 8, 2022.

However, those who have already applied and paid on the prescribed portal will be eligible to appear in CET. CET will be conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission or any other agency on its behalf.

The spokesperson said that it is the endeavor of the government to provide jobs to the youth in the state on the basis of their skills and qualifications through a transparent process.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission is continuously working in this direction and soon the Commission is going to issue recruitment advertisements for thousands of posts. With this, youth will get better employment opportunities, as well as youth power, will be able to contribute actively to the upliftment of the society and the country.